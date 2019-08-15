|
Liam James Gallagher, 22; beloved son of Laura nee Torgersen and James; cherished brother Matthew (Frances), Kyle and Grace; dear grandson Donald and Ursula Torgersen and the late Thomas and Frances Gallagher; nephew of Tim and Paul Torgersen Maureen Callahan, Eileen Gerber, Margaret Gallagher, Ann Gallagher, Bernadette Molloy, and Siobhan Donohue fond cousin and close friend of many; Funeral Saturday 9:15 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St Edward Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Harbourview at St. Joseph Hospital. Proud member of 2016 World Series Champion, Chicago Cubs Ground Crew. Graduate of Notre Dame High School, class of 2014. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019