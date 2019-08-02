|
Liana Elizabeth Foster-Zamojski, 58 of North Riverside, beloved daughter of the late Eugene and late Barbara; loving wife of Michael; dearest sister of Kim (Dave) Tortorici and Rebecca (Chris) Wilson; dear aunt of Ashley, David and Marissa Tortorici; great aunt of Vincenzo Murguia; step mom of David (Kath) and Erin Zamojski. Liane worked in the IT Department at Macneal Hospital. Memorial services Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church 82 Woodside, Riverside. Arrangements Entrusted to Ivins Moravecek Funeral Home. Funeral info www.moravecek.com or 708-447-2261
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019