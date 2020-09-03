Libby Isaac, nee Glantz, age 98, beloved wife of the late Aaron Isaac, the late Leo Rosenberg and the late Harry Kurland; loving mother of Rabbi Aaron Rosenberg (Karen), Bruce Rosenberg (Debbie), and Martin Rosenberg (Donna); cherished grandmother of Rabbi Ari Rosenberg, Elon Rosenberg (Andy), and David Rosenberg (Lisa); adored great grandmother of Ezra, Maayan, Hazel, and Aleah.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Selfhelp Home (www.selfhelphome.org/ways-to-give
). Graveside service Friday, September 4, at 2 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847)255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.