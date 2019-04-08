Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Libby Sanes Obituary
Libby Sanes, age 91. Devoted daughter of the late Abraham and Ida Shipkowitz. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Sanes. Dear mother of Gwen (Cary) Weiner and Jay (Andrea) Sanes. Proud grandmother of Josh (Tracy) Sanes, Megan Sanes and Edie Weiner. Cherished great grandmother of Madison, Riley and Brittany. Caring sister of Dr. Irving (Davida) Shipkowitz and the late Dr. Nathan (the late Rosalie) Shipkowitz. Graveside service Tuesday 12PM at Waldheim Cemetery, 1400 Des Plaines Ave., (Gate 78) Forest Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2019
