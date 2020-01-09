|
|
Liborio "Libby" J. Ferracane, age 85, of Deer Park IL. Beloved husband to Evelyn nee Tarica, for 64 wonderful years. Devoted father to Jack (Patricia) Ferracane, Donna (Donald) MacCrindle, and Joann (Brent) Johnson. Cherished Grandpa and Papa to Lucas (Hali) , Christopher (Ariel) , Zachary, Matthew (Amy), Clayton (Ashleen), Rebecca, Jack, Claudia, and the late Lauren and Tyler. Devoted Great-Papa to Cooper, Hudson, Greyson, Coleson, Liborio, and Eliodoro. Loving son of the late Jack and Anna Ferracane. Dear brother to the late Victor (Margherita) Ferracane. Libby was very involved in multiple church and community organizations in Deer Park and very proud of his 63 years as a Certified Public Accountant at Square D Corporation and Ferracane and Johnson PC. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy. Palatine IL from 4:00-8:00PM. There will be a visitation on Friday January 10, at St. Anne's Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela Street Barrington, IL from 10:00AM until mass at 11:00AM. Interment St Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine IL. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Debra of America, 75 Broad St. Suite 300, New York NY 10004 or www.Debra.org. For more information please visit Liborio's Memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020