Lida Allegrini nee Giometti, age 95. Devoted wife of the late Vincent; beloved mother of Robert (Cristina); loving grandmother of Alessandro and Marco; dear sister of the late Gino Giometti. Visitation Friday March 22, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Saturday 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Vincent Ferrer Church in River Forest, IL for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to (Memorial I.D. # 11590854) or to the Elmwood Park High School Lida Allegrini Scholarship Fund by calling 708-583-6203 or making a check payable to Elmwood Park High School. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019