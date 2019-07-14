Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Lidia Petersen Obituary
Lidia Petersen, nee Bruschi. Adored wife of the late Earl Petersen. Beloved mother of Marlene (Ernie) Poulos and Elaine Solari. Dear grandmother of Gregory (Allison) Poulos, Lisa (David) Heyden, Kevin (Chanice) Solari, Steven Solari, Kimberly (Brett) Wendle and Thomas (Chelsea Woodyard) Solari. Beloved Nonna to Vincent, Lidia, Nicolas "Cole", Kyra, Joshua, Asher and Elizabeth. Friend and cousin to many. Visitation 3 PM to 8 PM Tuesday, July 16th, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Funeral Services 10 AM, Wednesday, July 17th at the funeral home. Entombment Memory Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lidia's name may be made to The . Info 847-359-8020 or visit Lidia's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
