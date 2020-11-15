Lido Sergio Teglia, age 86, of Willowbrook; beloved husband of the late Eleanor née Piazza; loving father of Marina (Robert) Many, Dean (Karin), & Joel (Evelina); proud grandfather of Michael (Elizabeth), Julie, Kristine, Matthew, Sara, Angelina, Eleanor, & Karilyn; great-grandfather of Luke; dear brother of Richard; dear brother-in-law of Mario Piazza; uncle & friend of many. Services for Lido are being held privately. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. Memorial donations in Lido's name to the American Parkinson Disease Association are appreciated (1800 N. Main St., Suite 215, Wheaton, IL 60187 or https://www.apdaparkinson.org/
