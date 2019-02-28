Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lila Estelle Weisman Obituary
Lila Estelle Weisman nee Cutler, 88. Loving wife of the late Herb C. Weisman. Cherished mother of Dr. Robert (Hilary) Weisman, Beverly (Douglas) Harmer and Michael (Jeanne Century) Weisman. Adored grandmother of Greg (Tami) Weisman, Carrie (Brandon) Glick, Jay Weisman, Molly (Brendan Bonham) Weisman, Kenan Slade and Reuben Slade. Great-grandmother of Claire, Daphne, Layla and Carter. Dear sister of Phyllis (the late James) Herzog and the late Dr. Alan (Helen) Cutler. Fond companion of Joe Sarott. Services Friday, 9:00 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory to , 100 Tri-State International, Suite 125, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019
