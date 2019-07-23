Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilia Marciniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilia Marciniak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lilia Marciniak Obituary
Lilia Marciniak, beloved wife of the late John Marciniak. Loving mother of Theresa (Mike) Taylor, and Mario (Gail) Marciniak. Proud grandmother of Michelle (late David) Jones, Robert (Marcy) Taylor, Stephen (Jasmine) Taylor, and Stephanie Marciniak. Cherished great-grandmother of David Jones, Daniel Jones, Jack Taylor, Michael Taylor, and Caden Taylor. Cherished friend of many. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:45 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank IL, to St. Bede the Venerable Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now