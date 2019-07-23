|
|
Lilia Marciniak, beloved wife of the late John Marciniak. Loving mother of Theresa (Mike) Taylor, and Mario (Gail) Marciniak. Proud grandmother of Michelle (late David) Jones, Robert (Marcy) Taylor, Stephen (Jasmine) Taylor, and Stephanie Marciniak. Cherished great-grandmother of David Jones, Daniel Jones, Jack Taylor, Michael Taylor, and Caden Taylor. Cherished friend of many. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:45 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank IL, to St. Bede the Venerable Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019