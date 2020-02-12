|
|
Liliana P. Leo passed away February 10, 2020 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by her husband Edmund and daughter Judith; devoted mother of Maria (Steve) Siguaw, Patricia (Mike) Davis, and Philip E.; loving grandmother of Zachary Siguaw, Ryan Davis, and Philip A. Leo; great-grandmother of Nik and Tim; fond sister of Carmella (John) Mascitti and the late Andrew (Patricia) Mark. Visitation Friday, February, 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Family and friends will meet Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. John Cantius Church, 825 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60642 for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. Donations may be made to The Woman's Center, 5116 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60630, www.gotwc.org. For further info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020