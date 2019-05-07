|
Liliana Roche, nee Palma, 91 years young; Beloved and devoted wife for 65 years to the late John Roche; Dedicated and loving matriarch of 10 children, John M. Jr. (Faye) Roche, Linda (Dr. William) O'Reilly, Barbara (Michael) Dooley, Michael (Mari) Roche, Mary Ann (Dock) Yancey, Sally (Alan) Wasik, Judy (Kevin) O'Neill, Patricia (Robert) Hovey, Tony Roche, Daniel (Linda) Roche, and their 11th child John Calvano; A proud Nonny of 26 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; Loving daughter to the late Elvira and Anacleto Palma; Loving sister to the late Leo (Laura) Palma, and the late Aldo (Marian) Palma; A loving Aunt Lil and friend to many; Visitation Wednesday, May 8th at St. Cajetan Church, 2445 W 112th St, Chicago from 10:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Mass 12:00 noon; Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019