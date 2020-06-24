Lill Hutchins
Lill Hutchins, 93 of Niles, beloved wife of the late Phil; loving mother of Jeff (Barb) Schroeder and Linda (Sam) Caruso; dear grandmother of Danielle (Michael) Hirschberg and Sammy Caruso; cherished great grandmother of Mia and Payton; fond sister of the late Frank (Jewel) Moos. Family and friends will meet at the gates of Ridgewood Cemetery 9900 N. Milwaukee Ave. Des Plaines, IL 60016 on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for a graveside service. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ridgewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
