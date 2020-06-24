Lill Hutchins, 93 of Niles, beloved wife of the late Phil; loving mother of Jeff (Barb) Schroeder and Linda (Sam) Caruso; dear grandmother of Danielle (Michael) Hirschberg and Sammy Caruso; cherished great grandmother of Mia and Payton; fond sister of the late Frank (Jewel) Moos. Family and friends will meet at the gates of Ridgewood Cemetery 9900 N. Milwaukee Ave. Des Plaines, IL 60016 on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for a graveside service. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.