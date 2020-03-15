|
Lilli Jordan, 94, of Chicago died March 12, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Spasenija and Felix Jordan; beloved sister of the late Vera, Udo, and Conrad. She is survived by her loving brother Alexander (Martha) and devoted nieces and nephews Caroline (Bill), Arthur (Diana), Jennifer (John), Sandra (Tim), Stephen and Matthew (Senoe). She is also remembered with love by her 14 grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Lilli was born in Belgrade, Yugoslavia (now Serbia) where she lived with her family until 1945 when World War II caused the family to disperse to various countries. Lilli lived as a single, working woman in Manchester, England until 1957 when she was able to immigrate to the United States to join her mother and three brothers who had made a home in Chicago. Lilli was a trusted and loyal employee of the YMCA and the U.S. Gypsum Co., where she was valued for her tri-lingual skills. The family will miss her shy, loving and generous nature. Funeral services and interment are private. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020