Lillian A. Chalupa

Lillian A. Chalupa Obituary
Lillian A. Chalupa (nee:Lysak), age 84, at rest March 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Chalupa. Loving mother of Joseph (Maria) Chalupa and Frances (Robert) Henry . Grandmother of Michael, Walker and Ava Schwelitz. Fond sister of Josephine (the late Frank) Gayda. Preceded in death by Frank Gayda and Frances (Frank) Fidler. Dear Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Lillian was a member of United Moravian Society and the Czech Congress . Services are private. A Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church will be held at a later date due to the Corona Virus. In lieu of flowers memorial donations would be appreciated to the American Stroke Foundation~stroke.org, ~donate3.cancer.org or ~www2.heart.org. For info (630)325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
