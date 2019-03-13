Home

Lillian A. Handler Obituary
Lillian A. Handler nee Luif. Beloved wife of the late Roy Retired C.P.D. Loving Mother of Anne (Richard) Romani, Roy (the late Sue), Mary (Robert) Osborne, Richard (Catherine), and Phillip (Lisa). Proud grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Frances (the late Herbert) Budig. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services Friday 9:15am from The Jaeger Funeral Home 3526 N. Cicero Ave to St. Ferdinand Church 10:00 am mass Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Lillian was a longtime member of the Friends of Austria. In lieu of flowers donations to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation 1407 W. Washington Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. Visitation Thursday 3 to 9 pm. Info. (773) 545-1320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019
