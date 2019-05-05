|
Jakubowski, Lillian A., Beloved wife of the late Edward. Cherished mother of Robert (Chris) Jakubowski. Devoted grandmother of Jeffrey (Tammy) and Robert Jakubowski. Great grandmother of Samantha and Kayla. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Thursday 11:00 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago , until time of Prayer Service 1:00 p.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019