A proud resident of Streamwood Illinois for over 60 years, died peacefully at age 92 in her home surrounded by family on February 6th. All who knew her will remember her affectionately for the rest of our days. Born in November 1926 in Chicago to Winifred J. and John D. Trappe, Lill was the second oldest of six children (Florence, Delores, Alverda and is survived by her sister Cathy and brother John). She shared fond memories of her family and their home at 1044 W. Wellington despite the hardships and difficulties of her formative years during the Great Depression. Responsibility was a hallmark of her life. Lillian took loving care of two younger siblings at a young age. She was a very good student and an avid reader. Lillian enjoyed sitting under a tree with a book, a crisp red apple, and a shaker of salt. She enjoyed learning French and history. Lillian graduated from Proviso East H.S. where she met her future husband and best friend, William J. "Bill" Hall. She and William were married in September 1945. During WWII, Lillian served as a stenographer with the Veterans Administration. She excelled at her job and enjoyed her contribution to the war effort despite attributing the extensive practice of shorthand to the ruination of her handwriting. Lill and Bill started a family with the birth of their first child, Bonnie Lee in 1946. William J. Hall, Jr. was born in April 1951 followed by twin boys, Randal and Russel born in March 1957. In 1958, the couple moved their young family to the new village of Streamwood. There they enjoyed a joyful and busy life. They danced and hosted lively parties and holidays with friends and relatives in the 1960's. They volunteered at their children's schools, played important roles in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, took family vacations to lakes in Wisconsin and Kentucky, and were active members of Grace Lutheran Church. They always provided a safe, happy, and inclusive space for family and friends. In the 1970's, Lillian began a second career as a preschool teacher with the Streamwood Park District, a position she happily continued for the better part of 20 years to the benefit of hundreds of children. William J. Hall Sr. passed away in October 2010. Ever needed by her family, Lillian persevered though she missed Bill every day. Lillian is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren (Scott and Tracy Stanley (Bonnie); William III and Jody Hall (William J., Jr.); Ryan and Brett Hall (Russel); and W. Paige Hall Osberg, PhD (Randal)) and four great grandchildren (Naomi, Anders and Ingrid Osberg; and Everett Hall (son of Ryan Hall)). Funeral services will be conducted at the cemetery, Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. 17W201 E. Roosevelt Road Oakbrook Terrace IL 60181.(630) 941-5860. 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Open visitation. 12:00 noon - Funeral Service at the main chapel.In Lieu of flowers, please support the with a memorial gift in memory of Lillian. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary