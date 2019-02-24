|
|
Lillian L. Bielski, beloved wife of the late Casey Bielski; loving mother of Robert (Han) Bielski and Thomas (Donna) Bielski; cherished grandmother of Lisa (Josh) Stallings and Chris (Caitlyn) Bielski, dear great grandmother of Cooper and Leif; dearest sister of the late Lucille (the late Raymond) Cizek and the late Irene (the late Donald) Mader fond aunt of many. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles Saturday 9:00 am. until prayers at 10:30 am. To St. John Brebeuf Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Entombment Maryhill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019