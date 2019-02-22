|
|
Lillian M. "Blondie" Bukas (nee Faltin), Age 94, beloved wife of the late Bruno S. Bukas; loving mother of April Bukas, Bruce (Anne) Bukas and Scott (Debra) Bukas; devoted grandmother of Jessica (Brandon) Beazley, Shawn, Hayden, Rachel, Matthew and Kayla; dearest sister of Dorothy Kalchbrenner, Irene Micek, Richard Faltin, Robert Faltin, Raymond Faltin, Eileen Meyer and the late Joseph Faltin, Louise Fischer and Elizabeth Slaga; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 12:30P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Funeral Service Monday 11:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank Il 60459 Interment St. Casimir Cemetery Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019