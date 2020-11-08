Lillian Clare Lyons nee Devane, age 91, longtime resident of Flossmoor, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, Nov. 5th, surrounded by her family. Lillian valued family above all. Wife for 70 years of Thomas Lyons. Mother of Thomas (Mary Gail) Lyons, Mary Frances (James Roy) Lyons, Rosalind Lyons, Martin (Mariska Polii) Lyons, Regina (Theo Eicher) Lyons, Daniel (Monica) Lyons, Jarlath (Roxanne) Hood Lyons, Jerome (Soe) Lyons, and the late Lillian (Robert) Davis. Grandmother of Joseph, Brenda, Daniel (Jennifer), Zachary (Suzanne), Sarah (Clintin), Clare (Benjamin), Robert, Emily, Reyna, Luis, Kenneth (Annie), Tatiana, Alexander, Vivian (Tanner), Grant, Thomas Tun, Rocco (Liane), Suki and the late Sheila. Great grandmother of Addison, Olivia, Gabrielle, Timothy, Isaiah, Arthur, Micah, Lillian, Benjamin, Kieran, Fintan, and Lilly. Daughter of the late Lillian nee Reynolds and Joseph Devane. Sister of the late Marian (late Paul) Crowley, late Marguerite (late Harry) Quinney, late Joseph (Gillian) Devane, late Hugh (late Geraldine) Devane, late Robert (late Winifred) Devane, late Celeste (late James) Moran, and late Jerome (late Catherine) Devane. Aunt of many nieces and nephews, and cousins and friend to many. Lillian loved music and sang with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chorus for 18 years. To provide for personal safety, an outdoor graveside committal service is scheduled for Monday November 9th, Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 2755 West 111th St., Chicago. Please arrive at the main entrance at 11:45 AM. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. Donations gratefully accepted in her honor to Preucil School of Music, 524 N. Johnson St., Iowa City, Iowa, 52245. For further service information, contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
.
Due to the pandemic surge, masks and social distancing will be required at the graveside service.