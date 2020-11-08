1/
Lillian Clare Lyons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Clare Lyons nee Devane, age 91, longtime resident of Flossmoor, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, Nov. 5th, surrounded by her family. Lillian valued family above all. Wife for 70 years of Thomas Lyons. Mother of Thomas (Mary Gail) Lyons, Mary Frances (James Roy) Lyons, Rosalind Lyons, Martin (Mariska Polii) Lyons, Regina (Theo Eicher) Lyons, Daniel (Monica) Lyons, Jarlath (Roxanne) Hood Lyons, Jerome (Soe) Lyons, and the late Lillian (Robert) Davis. Grandmother of Joseph, Brenda, Daniel (Jennifer), Zachary (Suzanne), Sarah (Clintin), Clare (Benjamin), Robert, Emily, Reyna, Luis, Kenneth (Annie), Tatiana, Alexander, Vivian (Tanner), Grant, Thomas Tun, Rocco (Liane), Suki and the late Sheila. Great grandmother of Addison, Olivia, Gabrielle, Timothy, Isaiah, Arthur, Micah, Lillian, Benjamin, Kieran, Fintan, and Lilly. Daughter of the late Lillian nee Reynolds and Joseph Devane. Sister of the late Marian (late Paul) Crowley, late Marguerite (late Harry) Quinney, late Joseph (Gillian) Devane, late Hugh (late Geraldine) Devane, late Robert (late Winifred) Devane, late Celeste (late James) Moran, and late Jerome (late Catherine) Devane. Aunt of many nieces and nephews, and cousins and friend to many. Lillian loved music and sang with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chorus for 18 years. To provide for personal safety, an outdoor graveside committal service is scheduled for Monday November 9th, Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 2755 West 111th St., Chicago. Please arrive at the main entrance at 11:45 AM. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. Donations gratefully accepted in her honor to Preucil School of Music, 524 N. Johnson St., Iowa City, Iowa, 52245. For further service information, contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.

Due to the pandemic surge, masks and social distancing will be required at the graveside service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Committal
11:45 AM
Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved