Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Emily Church
1400 E. Central Rd.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Emily Church
1400 E. Central Rd
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Dukowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Dukowitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Dukowitz Obituary
Lillian Dukowitz, age 95 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Dukowitz; dear mother of Corrine (Kurt) Fredricks and William (Ellen) Dukowitz; cherished grandmother of Todd (Wendy) Fredricks, Leslie Stoll (Rick Whitenack), Gretchen Dukowitz (Gina Altamore) and Nora Dukowitz (Chris Roberts); loving great grandmother of Regan Stoll, Abby Fredricks, Haley Fredricks and John Altamore Dukowitz. Visitation Thursday January 30, 10:15 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Ems Gems, c/o St. Emily Church. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -