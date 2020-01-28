|
Lillian Dukowitz, age 95 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Dukowitz; dear mother of Corrine (Kurt) Fredricks and William (Ellen) Dukowitz; cherished grandmother of Todd (Wendy) Fredricks, Leslie Stoll (Rick Whitenack), Gretchen Dukowitz (Gina Altamore) and Nora Dukowitz (Chris Roberts); loving great grandmother of Regan Stoll, Abby Fredricks, Haley Fredricks and John Altamore Dukowitz. Visitation Thursday January 30, 10:15 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Ems Gems, c/o St. Emily Church. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020