|
|
Lillian E. Camp, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in hospice care at Westbury Nursing Home in Lisle, IL. As a child, Lillian lived in Berwyn, IL with her mother, father, two brothers, grandmother, and uncle. She married Joseph Camp on November 29, 1947. Lillian was the mother of seven children. She instilled in her children a strong work ethic and commitment to achieving their goals. In retirement, Lillian and Joe moved from Clarendon Hills, IL to Mesa, AZ. They spent over fifteen years in Leisure World where Lillian participated in a variety of artistic activities. Lillian created useful and attractive ceramic items, such as bowls and plates, and generously gave them to family and friends. She also enjoyed painting and watercolors. Two of her most noteworthy paintings are of a cardinal and a blue jay. Returning to Illinois to be with her family, Lillian was committed to volunteer work. She became a Stephen Minister, sang in the Resurrection Choir, and was a member of the Art and Environment Committee for St. Raphael's Church, Naperville, IL. Lillian loved music. She was a Chicago Symphony member and enjoyed attending the opera. She also enjoyed traveling. She found it interesting to learn about the way people in other places live. A highlight of her travel adventures was her trip to China. Lillian is survived by her children Marianne (Milton Davis) Stonis, Cathy (Rusty) Putnam, Paul (Harriet) Camp, Mark (Cathy) Camp, Dave (Kathy) Camp, Betsy (Tom) O'Brien, and Alan (Michelle) Camp. She is further survived by her seventeen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents Alex and Anna, her husband Joseph, and her two brothers Alex and Ralph. Memorial Visitation will be on Thursday, December 12, from 9:30 AM until the time of the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM all at St. Raphael's Church, 1215 Modaff Rd. Naperville, IL 60540. All are welcome to join for Inurnment on Friday, December 13, 10:30 AM at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Lillian's memory, donations in lieu of flowers to Smile Train at 633 Third Ave. 9th floor, New York, NY 10017 or to Brookdale Hospice at 1700 Robin Ln. Lisle, IL 60532, would be welcome. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call (630)355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019