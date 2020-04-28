Home

The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
Lillian E. Campagna

Lillian E. Campagna Obituary
Campagna, Lillian E., Age 105, Beloved wife of the late Thomas Campagna. Loving mother Joan Larsen, Ronald (the late Alfreda), Ralph and the late Thomas Campagna. Devoted mother in law of Sharon Campagna. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother of many. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service was held, due to the Covid19 virus at the Elms Funeral Home, in Elmwood Park. Interment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Off the Street Club, 25 N. Karlov Ave., Chicago, IL. 60624 708-453-1234.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2020
