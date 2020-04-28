|
Campagna, Lillian E., Age 105, Beloved wife of the late Thomas Campagna. Loving mother Joan Larsen, Ronald (the late Alfreda), Ralph and the late Thomas Campagna. Devoted mother in law of Sharon Campagna. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother of many. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service was held, due to the Covid19 virus at the Elms Funeral Home, in Elmwood Park. Interment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Off the Street Club, 25 N. Karlov Ave., Chicago, IL. 60624 708-453-1234.
