Lillian E. Schaper
Lillian E. Schaper, nee Finke, a longtime resident of Elmhurst, passed away September 7, 2020. Lillian was the beloved wife of the late C. Wilbert Schaper; loving mother of the late Ralph (survived by Susan) Schaper, Donald K. Schaper and Janet (John) Belha; proud grandmother of Dan (Karen), Chris (Candice), Kristen (David), Jessica (Kyle), Jennifer (Zach) and Joel (Rebecca); honored great grandmother of 11 (two of whom are deceased); dear sister of the late Esther (the late Alfred), the late Elmer (the late Helen), the late Erwin (survived by Grace) and the late Edgar (the late Dolores), the late Norman and Verna (the late Art). Graveside service 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, 17W201 Roosevelt Rd. (at Route 83), Oakbrook Terrace, IL (Please meet in cemetery parking lot.) In keeping with current state guidelines, masks and social distancing are required with a limit of 50 people. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 142 E Third St., Elmhurst, IL. 6126 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 630-834-1133 or pedersenryberg.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
