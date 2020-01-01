Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:15 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Lillian Frances Brach Obituary
L. Frances Brach, nee Janda, 92, of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late John Brach; loving mother of Mari (Jim) Payton, Bonnie (Carl) Janssens, Nanci (Bill) Greene, Su (Ed) Garvey, and Lisa (Bruce) Gosen; devoted grandmother of 17; great-grandmother of 19; fond sister of 5; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Frances and John were founding members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lombard. Visitation Friday, 3 - 9PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. Of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Saturday, 9:15 AM from the funeral home to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society, are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020
