|
|
Age 86, transitioned Wednesday, July 10, 2019.She was born and raised in Chicago, IL. Graduate of Paul Dunbar Vocational High School. She was a retired Retail Clerk at Riss Sales.She is preceded in death by her devoted husband Elwood ("Wood") Hopkins and son, Darryl Jefferson Hopkins. She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Antoinette ("Toni") Ervin, son-In-law, Gerry Ervin; son, Darren ("D-Hop") Hopkins Sr., daughter-in-law, Yourlanda Hopkins; grandson Darren (Ronika) Hopkins, granddaughter Destini Hopkins; extended grandchildren, Blake Ervin, Tarrell Ervin and Candy Johnson, great grandsons, Messiah and Josiah Hopkins and extended great grandchildren, Blaine Smith and Cadence Womack. Devoted best friend Lillian (Lil) Mayweather and god daughter Deirdra Almodovar, trusted friend Linda Massie, several other nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at Calvary Institutional M. B. Church 2400 Virginia Street. Pastor John Talley II officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 17 to July 19, 2019