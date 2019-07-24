Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Lillian G. Freson Obituary
Lillian G. Freson, nee Krueger, 86, of Edison Park. Beloved wife of Robert J. Freson for 66 years. Loving mother of Valerie (Tim) Goodcase, John Freson, Matthew (Diane) and the late Robert Freson, Jr, . Proud grandmother of Jessica, Jackie, Arthur, Carolyn and Marie. Great grandmother of Claire, Zoe, Audrey and Henry. Dear sister of Frances Ronvik and the late Minnie Herbst. Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy, Chicago from 4 until 8 pm. Funeral service and interment in Johnson Creek Wisconsin. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019
