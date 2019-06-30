|
Lillian Gordon, nee Shanoff, age 97, loving wife of 64 years to the late Leonard; adored mother of Paul (late Judi J.) Gordon and Brian (Judi A.) Gordon; beloved grandmother of Jay (Elana) Gordon, Julie (Patrick) Milligan, and Kyle (Teresa) Gordon; proud great grandmother of 7, and fond aunt to many. Graveside service Monday, 1:45 p.m, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Rd, Skokie, IL 60076. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Am Shalom, www.amshalom.com . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019