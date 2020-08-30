Lillian I. Zary nee Bartosz, age 94; beloved wife of 70 years to Leonard; loving mother of Michael (Joanne) and Diane Zary (Craig Hebrlee), and the late Robert; cherished grandmother of Steven and Anthony. Visitation Sunday 2 to 6 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Because of COVID-19, we understand completely that many will not feel comfortable attending the visitation. For those that wish to view the Mass of the Resurrection, it will be video streamed on Monday beginning at 10:00 A.M. at www.modelldarien.com
. For info: (630) 852-3595.