Lillian I. (Bartosz) Zary
Lillian I. Zary nee Bartosz, age 94; beloved wife of 70 years to Leonard; loving mother of Michael (Joanne) and Diane Zary (Craig Hebrlee), and the late Robert; cherished grandmother of Steven and Anthony. Visitation Sunday 2 to 6 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Because of COVID-19, we understand completely that many will not feel comfortable attending the visitation. For those that wish to view the Mass of the Resurrection, it will be video streamed on Monday beginning at 10:00 A.M. at www.modelldarien.com. For info: (630) 852-3595.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
live stream
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
August 28, 2020
Dear Mr Zary ,
Mike ,Joanne, Steven and Anthony
May God bless you and your family in this time of grief .
Our hope is that all the good memories comfort you everyday .
Love Paul and Susan

Paul and Susan Hasselquist
Friend
