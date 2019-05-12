|
Lillian J. Sosniak 94 of New Port Richey, Fl. formerly of Berwyn, Il. passed away March 14, 2019. She was born in Chicago to Matthew and Julia (Piotrowski) Posluszny and raised in the Bridgeport neighborhood. She retired after 25 years of service from Western Electric. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She is survived by her sons Edward and James Sosniak; grand daughter Karen Sosniak and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Edward L. Sosniak; son, Terrance Sosniak; daughter in law, Linda Sosniak; siblings, Milton Posluszny (Lottie), Josephine Michon (Fred), Estelle Glaz (Joseph), Helen Panzarella (William), Maxie Posluszny, Joey Posluszny. Visitation Thursday May 16, 9-10am Funeral Mass 10am St. Mary Catholic Church 19515 115th Ave., Mokena, Il.. Internment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetary Elwood, Il..
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019