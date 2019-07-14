Home

1919 - 2019
Lillian (nee Linsky), Insul, Jalass born December 17, 1919, died July 12th. Loving wife of Jack Insul and Harold Jalass (both Deceased), Mother of Joyce (Bernie -Deceased) Friedman and Don (Lynda) Insul. Grandmother of Bruce (Joni) Friedman, Lisa Beth Gansberg, Marc (Leslie) Insul, Jacquelyn (Rob) Hicks. Great Grandmother of Benji, Abby and Katie Friedman, Hayden and Mallory Gansberg, Brandon, Jamie and Lauren Insul, and Joshua Hicks. Sister of Sarah Emanuel and Harry Linsky (Deceased). Lillian was devoted to family, humanity and culture. World traveler. She befriended people from all walks of life and volunteered at Traveler's Aide, Chicago Historical Society, Chicago Art Institute and Northwestern Hospital ER. Donations may be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation under direction of Dr. McKoy (givingnm.org/lillianjalass) or Hospice.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
