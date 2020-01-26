|
Lillian Lorraine Kochevar (nee Wind) 91, at rest January 21, 2020. Lillian is preceded in death by her dear husband of 64 years, Martin R. "Bob" Kochevar, her parents Matthias and Theresa Wind, and all of her siblings: Matthias Wind, Eleanor Anders, Adele Bridges, Helen Bergstrom and Edward Wind. She leaves behind four devoted children, Martin E. Kochevar (late Wendy), Marilyn A. Feeney (Patrick), Russell J. Kochevar and Laura M. Kochevar. She was so proud of all her Grandsons: Luke Feeney (Hayley), John Feeney (Colby), Michael Feeney, Joseph Kochevar (Greta) and David Kochevar. Lillian was delighted by her growing Great Grandchildren: Thomas, Patrick, Ellen, Jack, Callen, Moura and Lars. She was a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. As a child of immigrants, she never had the opportunity to know most of her extended family. As a result, she absolutely cherished her role of Grandma, Great Grandma and Aunt. Memorial visitation Friday, January 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook. Family and friends will gather on Saturday for a Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave., Clarendon Hills, IL 60514. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Notre Dame Church would be appreciated. Service information: 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020