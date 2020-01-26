Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Notre Dame Church
64 Norfolk Ave.
Clarendon Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Kochevar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian L. Kochevar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian L. Kochevar Obituary
Lillian Lorraine Kochevar (nee Wind) 91, at rest January 21, 2020. Lillian is preceded in death by her dear husband of 64 years, Martin R. "Bob" Kochevar, her parents Matthias and Theresa Wind, and all of her siblings: Matthias Wind, Eleanor Anders, Adele Bridges, Helen Bergstrom and Edward Wind. She leaves behind four devoted children, Martin E. Kochevar (late Wendy), Marilyn A. Feeney (Patrick), Russell J. Kochevar and Laura M. Kochevar. She was so proud of all her Grandsons: Luke Feeney (Hayley), John Feeney (Colby), Michael Feeney, Joseph Kochevar (Greta) and David Kochevar. Lillian was delighted by her growing Great Grandchildren: Thomas, Patrick, Ellen, Jack, Callen, Moura and Lars. She was a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. As a child of immigrants, she never had the opportunity to know most of her extended family. As a result, she absolutely cherished her role of Grandma, Great Grandma and Aunt. Memorial visitation Friday, January 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook. Family and friends will gather on Saturday for a Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave., Clarendon Hills, IL 60514. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Notre Dame Church would be appreciated. Service information: 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now