Home

POWERED BY

Lillian L. Parks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian L. Parks Obituary
Lillian L. Parks (née Kunka), beloved wife of the late Joseph for 62 years. Loving mother of Celeste (Anthony) Scolaro, Nancy Parks, Robert Parks and the late Randall Parks. Fond grandmother of John (Christina), Michael (Sarah), Daniel (Kathrine) and Christine Scolaro; great grandmother of five. Cherished sister of Vivian (John) Striebel and the late Henry Kunka. Internment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Private services were held. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities or National Right to Life.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -