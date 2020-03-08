|
Lillian L. Parks (née Kunka), beloved wife of the late Joseph for 62 years. Loving mother of Celeste (Anthony) Scolaro, Nancy Parks, Robert Parks and the late Randall Parks. Fond grandmother of John (Christina), Michael (Sarah), Daniel (Kathrine) and Christine Scolaro; great grandmother of five. Cherished sister of Vivian (John) Striebel and the late Henry Kunka. Internment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Private services were held. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities or National Right to Life.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020