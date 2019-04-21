|
|
Lillian L. Sarley, age 98 of Wheeling. Beloved wife of the late Martin J. Sarley. Loving mother of Carol Ann (John) Conn and Martin J. (Carmen) Sarley Jr. Adored grandmother of Karen (John) Paglini, Christopher (Deanna) Conn, Martin J. Sarley III, and Laura Sarley. Cherished great grandmother of Michael, Lauren, and Sarah Paglini, Payton and Lily Conn. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 3 pm to 8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. A Life Celebration Service will be held Wednesday at 10 am at the Funeral Home. Entombment at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd are appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019