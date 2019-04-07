|
|
Lillian "Lakey" Loeb, 96, beloved widow of WW II Veteran, Harry "Hash" Loeb, devoted daughter of the late Goldie & Ben Bey, loving sister of the late Frieda (Nat) Goldberg, Rose (Sam) Sherman, and Jerry (Pearl) Bey; cherished and adored aunt of Penny (Leo) Taylor, Ilene (George) Sang, Ted (Linda) Sherman, Craig (Jodi) Sherman; great aunt of 11 and great great aunt of 10. Auntie Lakey and beloved friend to many; devoted and loving caregiver, companion, Evelita Alcordo. Past President and very active in Jewish War Veterans of America. Chapel service Tuesday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019