Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Lillian M. "Blondie" Bukas Obituary
Lillian M. "Blondie" Bukas (nee Faltin), beloved wife of the late Bruno S. Bukas; loving mother of April Bukas, Bruce (Anne) Bukas and Scott (Debra) Bukas; devoted grandmother of Jessica (Brandon) Bealsey, Shawn, Hayden, Rachel, Matthew and Kayla; dearest Sister of Dorothy Kalchbrenner, Irene Micek, Richard Faltin, Robert Faltin, Raymond Faltin, Eileen Meyer and the late Joseph Faltin, Louise Fischer and Elizabeth Slaga; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 12:30P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Funeral Service Monday 11:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank Il 60459 Interment St. Casmir Cemetery Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019
