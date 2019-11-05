|
|
Lillian M. Carrarini, nee Marcheschi, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Harry, Veteran WWII POW. Dear mother of Richard (Suzanne), Carla, Roy (the late Linda) and the late Robert. Loving grandmother of Philip (Kristin), Christina, Cruz, Lucas and Ricky and great grandmother of Eli and Leo. Dear sister of LeRoy Marcheschi and the late Norma Roland. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. where services will be held Thursday 12:00 noon. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. 773-779-4411.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 5, 2019