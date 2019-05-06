Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Schmeissing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. Schmeissing

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian M. Schmeissing Obituary
Lillian M. Schmeissing (nee Frankenberger) of Arlington Heights. A funeral service for Lillian M. Schmeissing, 89, will be held Wednesday, instate 10 a.m. util time of service 11 a.m. at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Born March 7, 1930, in Chicago, she died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home. She was a co-owner of Schmeissing Bakery at 2769 N. Lincoln, Chicago, with her husband for more than 54 years. She was the wife of the late William for 61 years; mother of Rev. William (Susan) Schmeissing, Karen Fisher, Nancy (Robert) Cramer, David (Katherine) and the late Daniel Schmeissing; grandmother of Daniel, Scott, Mark, Jeremy, Anna, Carly and Ben Schmeissing, Joel and Brad Fisher, and Kali, Brett and Daniel Cramer; great-grandmother of 5; and sister of Raymond (Esther) Frankenberger and the late Adaline Giless. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be may be made to the Moody Bible Institute, 820 LaSalle Drive, Chicago, IL 60610, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 or JourneyCare Hospice. For information, Meadows Funeral Home, Rolling Meadows, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now