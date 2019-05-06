|
|
Lillian M. Schmeissing (nee Frankenberger) of Arlington Heights. A funeral service for Lillian M. Schmeissing, 89, will be held Wednesday, instate 10 a.m. util time of service 11 a.m. at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Born March 7, 1930, in Chicago, she died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home. She was a co-owner of Schmeissing Bakery at 2769 N. Lincoln, Chicago, with her husband for more than 54 years. She was the wife of the late William for 61 years; mother of Rev. William (Susan) Schmeissing, Karen Fisher, Nancy (Robert) Cramer, David (Katherine) and the late Daniel Schmeissing; grandmother of Daniel, Scott, Mark, Jeremy, Anna, Carly and Ben Schmeissing, Joel and Brad Fisher, and Kali, Brett and Daniel Cramer; great-grandmother of 5; and sister of Raymond (Esther) Frankenberger and the late Adaline Giless. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be may be made to the Moody Bible Institute, 820 LaSalle Drive, Chicago, IL 60610, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 or JourneyCare Hospice. For information, Meadows Funeral Home, Rolling Meadows, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019