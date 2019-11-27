|
|
Lillian "Lin" Morask, age 93, passed into the arms of God surrounded by her loving family on November 23rd, 2019. Lin, a devoted wife and homemaker was widely known as a fabulous cook who unstintingly shared her recipes. Lin loved playing Bingo, the lottery and had a passion for all animals and any animal causes. Lillian is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, retired 33 year CPD veteran Sgt. Richard Morask, two cherished sons; Dean (Laura) Morask, and Scott Morask, and her two loving grandchildren, Alexander and Jake Morask. Lillian was born to Mary and Paul Wagner, and was the youngest of her three sisters; Jean, Helen and Irene. Lillian was a loving aunt to Donna (Jim) Rothgeb and Ray (Sandy) McIntosh. Lillian was also an adoring great aunt to Rob (Cindi) and Amanda Rothgeb, and Mark (Terri) and Kevin McIntosh. For the last weeks of her life, the Rainbow Hospice staff took amazing care of Lillian and her family and we are extraordinarily grateful to them. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, 1550 Bishop Court, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Friday 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Niles. Funeral Saturday 9:15 AM to St. Juliana's Church for 10:00 AM Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019