Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Lillian Morask
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Juliana’s Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Morask
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Morask


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Morask Obituary
Lillian "Lin" Morask, age 93, passed into the arms of God surrounded by her loving family on November 23rd, 2019. Lin, a devoted wife and homemaker was widely known as a fabulous cook who unstintingly shared her recipes. Lin loved playing Bingo, the lottery and had a passion for all animals and any animal causes. Lillian is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, retired 33 year CPD veteran Sgt. Richard Morask, two cherished sons; Dean (Laura) Morask, and Scott Morask, and her two loving grandchildren, Alexander and Jake Morask. Lillian was born to Mary and Paul Wagner, and was the youngest of her three sisters; Jean, Helen and Irene. Lillian was a loving aunt to Donna (Jim) Rothgeb and Ray (Sandy) McIntosh. Lillian was also an adoring great aunt to Rob (Cindi) and Amanda Rothgeb, and Mark (Terri) and Kevin McIntosh. For the last weeks of her life, the Rainbow Hospice staff took amazing care of Lillian and her family and we are extraordinarily grateful to them. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, 1550 Bishop Court, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Friday 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Niles. Funeral Saturday 9:15 AM to St. Juliana's Church for 10:00 AM Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -