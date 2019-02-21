|
|
Lillian Norris (nee Palace), age 111; beloved wife of the late Samuel; devoted Mother of Donald (Judy) and Paula (Allen) Fagel; cherished Nana of Jeffrey (Rina), Clifford (Sarah) and the late Robert Norris; Marc (Julie) and Brian (Lauren) Fagel; Cyndi (Eric) Baughman; adored Great-grandmother of Ari, Josh, Jamie, Molly, Sophie, Max and Lucy Norris; Josh, Alyssa, Emily, Caitlin, and Kelly Fagel; Alex, Zack, and Halle Baughman; Loving sister of the late Phyllis, Minna, and Naomi; loving aunt to Maureen, Stuart, and Hillery. Donations may be sent to the Anti-Defamation League, 120 S. LaSalle St., Chicago, 60603 or the Robert Norris Foundation JUF/Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago, 30 S. Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606; ATTN. Rose Jagust. Private funeral services on Friday. Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019