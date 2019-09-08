|
Lillian Osran, 95, of Evanston, former resident of Freeport, IL for 53 years; beloved wife of the late Edward for 59 years; loving mother of Bruce and the late Stephen; cherished sister of the late Harold Horwitz; treasured friend of Katie and Mark; devoted daughter of Solomon and Sarah Horwitz, nee Polansky; caring aunt, cousin and friend to many. The family is grateful to all of her caregivers, but especially Carla, for her loving support and compassionate care, as well as the wonderful staff at Northshore Hospice. Lillian was a member of the Lions Club, League of Women Voters, Hadassah and Temple Beth-El of Rockford. Chapel service Tuesday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stephen Osran Liver Memorial Fund, Attn: Dr. Boyer, Yale University School of Medicine, 333 Cedar St. (1080 LMP), PO Box 208019, New Haven, CT 06510. For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019