Lillian Petrovich

Lillian "Ljiljana" Petrovich nee Voska, age 94, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. Lillian was born in Sarajevo, Bosnia and immigrated to the United States in 1951 after spending 5 years in a refugee camp in Landshut Germany, post World War II with her husband and two children. Her proudest moment was becoming a U.S. Citizen in 1956. Lillian became a Lithographer and later, General Manager of a printing Company. Lillian was one of the few Women at that time to join the Master Printers Union. Lillian was known for her generosity and kindness to others. After retiring, Lillian volunteered at MacNeal Hospital and upon moving in 2006 into Oak Trace Senior Living, Lillian participated in a number of volunteer positions, staying very active for as long as her health allowed. She was a member of the Slovene Club. Lillian was the beloved wife of the late Bogdan Petrovich. Loving mother of the late Zoran (Donna) Petrovich, Gordana (Prescott) Whitney and Dushan (Nancy) Petrovich. Devoted grandmother of Jason (Jeanne) Whitney, Erin (Alan) Law, Amanda (Erison) Rodriguez, Steven Petrovich, Ashley (Matt) Raimondi, Natalie Petrovich, Lisa Petrovich and Joe (Jacquelyn) Petrovich. Much Loved great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Myra Pendegrass and Ned (Thelma) Voska. Fond Aunt of nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, July 16, 5-8PM at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave. Darien. Funeral mass and interment, July 17, 11AM will be held at New Gracanica Monastery, 35240 W. Grant Ave., Third lake Illinois. For info: Modelldarien.com
or 630-852-3595.