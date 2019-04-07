Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Grunauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian R. Grunauer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian R. Grunauer Obituary
Loving mother of Darlene (David) Spence, Edward (Pam), James (Michelle), Gary (Candace), Laura (fiancé Dan Buchler), and the late Jackie Grunauer. Proud grandmother of Matthew (Erika), Jacqueline (Travis), Samantha (Matt), Kate (Nick), Jessica (Patrick), Lindsay (Drew), Leah (Nate), Eric, Ian, and Eve. Much loved great-grandmother of Brooklyn, Isabelle, Roselie, Bennett, Ashlynn, Olivia, Emily, Georgia, Noah, Eli and 3 on the way. Beloved wife of the late John R. Grunauer. Visitation Monday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Bede the Venerable Church, 8200 S. Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now