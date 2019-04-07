|
Loving mother of Darlene (David) Spence, Edward (Pam), James (Michelle), Gary (Candace), Laura (fiancé Dan Buchler), and the late Jackie Grunauer. Proud grandmother of Matthew (Erika), Jacqueline (Travis), Samantha (Matt), Kate (Nick), Jessica (Patrick), Lindsay (Drew), Leah (Nate), Eric, Ian, and Eve. Much loved great-grandmother of Brooklyn, Isabelle, Roselie, Bennett, Ashlynn, Olivia, Emily, Georgia, Noah, Eli and 3 on the way. Beloved wife of the late John R. Grunauer. Visitation Monday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Bede the Venerable Church, 8200 S. Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019