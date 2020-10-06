1/
Lillian R. Kumingo
Lillian R. "Lil" Kumingo nee Lukacek, age 92

Beloved wife of the late Daniel A. Kumingo (Former Mayor of Worth, IL from 1977-1993).

Devoted mother of Diane (Ken) Clesson, Janet (Bill) Doyle, Linda (Dave) Friedman, Wayne Kumingo (Michael LaFauce), & the late Gary Kumingo. Cherished Grandma of Doug (Kaitlin) Duschene, Craig Clesson, Jeff (Carly) Duschene, Dawn (Mark) DeLao, Adam Friedman, Kelly Paroubek, Kevin (Kelly) Doyle, and Kristin (Dan) Rocha. Great Grandma of Hudson, Ellie, Luke and Beckett Duschene, Zachary (Erin Kobiec) and Elizabeth Paroubek, and Jake and Ava Doyle. Great Great Grandma of Aubrey and Jaxon. Fond sister of Angeline (Ken) Crane, Emily (Karel) Klecka, John (Lydia) Lukacek, and Joseph (Shirley) Lukacek. Lil was dearly loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lil loved to play Bingo. She could strike up a conversation with anyone. She loved life and people. In lieu of flowers please plant a tree in honor of Lillian. Family and friends will gather October, 9th 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of Chapel Service at 11:30 AM at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Out of respect for the family and others all CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks and social distancing will be required. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
OCT
9
Service
11:30 AM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
