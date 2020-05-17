Lillian R. Scanlan, 93, a longtime resident of Elmhurst went home to her Lord and Savior on May 14, 2020 due to natural causes not related to Covid-19. Born to the late Joseph and late Katalin (nee Benko) Kucko. Lillian was a deeply religious woman and was a member of Visitation Catholic Church. She loved big band music, was active in theater and loved to spend time on the dance floor. Beloved wife of the late George Scanlan (2008); loved mother of the late David, Sharon (Jim), Karen (Michael), Richard (Judy) and Sandra; cherished grandmother of Lisa, Jenna, Kimberly, Erik, Christina, Bryan, Sarah and Jillian; fond great-grandmother of Abbey and Tyler. A private family interment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will be held in the future. The family sends a BIG thank you to the caring staff at The Springs at Monarch Landing. Info - Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – The Ahlgrim Chapel, 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com. Memorial contributions appreciated to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, www.msfocus.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.