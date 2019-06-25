Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian R. Sullivan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian R. Sullivan Obituary
Lillian R. "Snooky" Sullivan nee Harris, age 96, of River Forest; beloved wife of the late William F.; loving mother of Brian (Nancy), Suzanne Sullivan-Brennan and the late William F. (Laura) Sullivan Jr and the late Shannon Sullivan; cherished grandmother of Edward Sullivan, William Sullivan-Brennan, William III "Archie" and Emmett Sullivan; dear sister of the late Elizabeth Ameche and the late Margaret (the late Al) Saxon; devoted daughter of the late Harry and Mae Harris; fond aunt and great aunt of many. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday June 26 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Prayers Thursday 9:15 a.m. to St. Vincent Ferrer Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now