Lillian R. "Snooky" Sullivan nee Harris, age 96, of River Forest; beloved wife of the late William F.; loving mother of Brian (Nancy), Suzanne Sullivan-Brennan and the late William F. (Laura) Sullivan Jr and the late Shannon Sullivan; cherished grandmother of Edward Sullivan, William Sullivan-Brennan, William III "Archie" and Emmett Sullivan; dear sister of the late Elizabeth Ameche and the late Margaret (the late Al) Saxon; devoted daughter of the late Harry and Mae Harris; fond aunt and great aunt of many. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday June 26 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Prayers Thursday 9:15 a.m. to St. Vincent Ferrer Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019