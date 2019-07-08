|
Lillian S. Michalowski (nee Madaras). Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Loving mother of Linda (the late Tom) Smentek and Teri Miller. Dear grandmother of Becky (Tom) Maslowski, Gail (Chuck) Weber, Christopher Miller, Meredith (Colin) Peterik and Allison Miller, great grandmother of Bela, Bebe, Maisy and Colby. Beloved daughter of the late John and the late Teresa Madaras. Dear sister of the late Ernest (late Phyllis), the late George (Frances) and the late John Madaras. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Former member of the St. Camillus Mothers Club and the Golden Agers. Avid bingo player.
Funeral Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel) to St. Camillus Church for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3 to 9 p.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 8, 2019