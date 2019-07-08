Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Michalowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian S. Michalowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian S. Michalowski Obituary
Lillian S. Michalowski (nee Madaras). Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Loving mother of Linda (the late Tom) Smentek and Teri Miller. Dear grandmother of Becky (Tom) Maslowski, Gail (Chuck) Weber, Christopher Miller, Meredith (Colin) Peterik and Allison Miller, great grandmother of Bela, Bebe, Maisy and Colby. Beloved daughter of the late John and the late Teresa Madaras. Dear sister of the late Ernest (late Phyllis), the late George (Frances) and the late John Madaras. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Former member of the St. Camillus Mothers Club and the Golden Agers. Avid bingo player.

Funeral Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel) to St. Camillus Church for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3 to 9 p.m.

773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now