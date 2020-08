Lillian Snow

Lillian Fiut Snow (97) passed away on Aug. 12. Her daughter Laura Snow Gawlik and son Mark (Karyn) Snow celebrate her life with her grandchildren: Sara (Matt) Roblee, Paul (Amy) Gawlik, Joel (Daphne Glover) Gawlik, Kate Gawlik (Adam) Donley, Sandy Matson, Chris Snow and Becca Snow. She's the great grandma of Dimitri, Caden, Skylar, Mikayla, Sam, Henry, Vivianne, Dakota, John, Lillian, Kellyn. She is loved by many nieces and nephews, with a special bond to Joan (Jeff) McCoy and Nancy Jezewski. Lillian reunites in death with her husband of 64 years Henry Snow, sister Adele (Edmund) Jezewski, nephew Roger Jezewski, son-in-law Gene Gawlik. Visitation Saturday Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Private funeral ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rosary Hill Home, Justice, IL. For funeral info: www.modelldarien.com