Lillian Stangl (nee Bischof), 97 of Schaumburg, formerly of Evergreen Park and Chicago. Lillian passed away peacefully at her home on Christmas day. She was the loving wife of the late Ernest (1980); dear mother of Janet DeZwaan and Susan (Eugene) Wagner; cherished grandmother of Edward Wagner; dear twin sister to Margaret Fordham and she was preceded in death by 4 brothers and sisters. There will be a private interment held at Evergreen Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements made by Grove Memorial Chapel - 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019